crash

Vehicle flies off overpass, falls 30 feet and driver expected to survive

EMBED <>More Videos

Vehicle flies off overpass, falls 30 feet and driver expected to survive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After more than five hours, crews cleared a crash involving a vehicle that fell off an overpass on the North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

Houston police reported the crash around 5:40 a.m. at the 610 North Loop on I-45. All mainlanes reopened around 11:15 a.m.

The video above was taken moments after the vehicle fell off I-45 and onto Stokes Street.

Police said the driver was hit from behind by another car before losing control, flying off the overpass and crashing more than 30 feet to the street.

Martin Sanchez was on his way to work when he saw the crash. He said he was stuck on the ramp from 610 onto the North Freeway for more than four hours.

"I just saw the car hit the wall, flying, and the next thing I know the white car swerved to the middle and another car flew out of nowhere," said Sanchez.

Police also said the person inside the vehicle was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. They said they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.



Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston police departmenttrafficaccidentcrashdriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
Family honors 20-year-old killed by drunk driver in NW Harris Co.
Suspected drunk driver slams into car stopped at light, killing 1
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News