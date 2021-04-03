deadly shooting

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during North Carolina house party, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired during Wilmington house party, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.

The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, officials told ABC News.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinadeadly shootingpartyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Man whose brother allegedly killed parents left heartbroken
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Gunman knew victims in California building attack, police say
4 dead, including child, after shooting at CA building
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane slams into tree near Pearland airstrip
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Dell, American Airlines, AT&T weigh in on restrictive election bills in Texas
UH Final Four run: Here's what life was like in the bubble
3 injured in shooting during fight over baby
Comfortable temperatures and a few showers for Easter weekend
Harris County Pct. 4 constable sergeant killed in NW Houston crash
Show More
A recap of the news for Saturday, April 3
First bus carrying migrant girls from border arrives
Classic 'Super Mario Bros.' video game sells for $660K at auction
Read these tips before getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
More TOP STORIES News