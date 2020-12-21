Man dies after being shot and crashing into light pole in north Houston

North Belt officers are on a shooting at 600 N Sam Houston Pkwy W, where an adult male was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after being shot and crashing into a light pole in north Houston overnight, Houston police say.Police say the man crashed into a light pole along the North Beltway and Greens Crossing around 12:30 a.m. Monday.A witness in the area saw someone open fire from a black SUV just west of I-45 before the driver crashed into the pole.When asked if the crash was a road rage incident, HPD said it wasn't ready to speculate on a motive."Evidence would suggest that with the bullet holes and the fact that the reports are that they heard several shots prior to seeing him drive up onto the curb," Lt. Christopher Bruce said. "So, based on that, it is likely that, yes, somebody was shooting at him."Police say the driver died at the hospital.HPD confirms officers found shell casings from a rifle in the roadway. They believe the incident was a car-to-car shooting