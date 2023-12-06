Norman Lear death: Legendary television creator, writer, film producer dies

Norm Lear, whose TV hits include "All In the Family, 'The Jeffersons" and "Maude," has died at age 101.

Lear known for 'All In the Family,' 'Sanford and Son,' more

LOS ANGELES -- Legendary television creator, writer, film producer and political activist Norman Lear has died at 101, according to his website.

He died surrounded by family Tuesday at his Los Angeles home of natural causes, the site said.

He was best known for "All In the Family," "Sanford and Son," "Maude," "The Jeffersons," "One Day At A Time" and "Good Times."

"Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather," his family said in a statement.

Lear won six Primetime Emmy Awards out of 17 nominations and was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

His works are considered groundbreaking because he did not shy away from issues that were controversial at the time, including premarital sex, bigotry, abortion, misogyny and homosexuality.

At one point, he had nine series running on television simultaneously.

