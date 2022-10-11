Suspects on the run after allegedly firing shots at 18-year-old and his girlfriend at Northline Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old is fighting for his life after shots were fired at him and his girlfriend inside of their car Monday night, according to Houston police.
The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Nordling Road near Parker.
Police told ABC13 that the man and his girlfriend were at Northline Park when a red Ford with two men inside pulled up next to them and fired.
Those men are still on the run. While police have not released a description of the suspects, they said the motive is believed to be robbery.
The victim's girlfriend was not injured, police said.