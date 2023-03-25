What to do when someone you know goes missing

Woman wanted in connection to 6-year-old boy's abduction after he went missing Friday, police say

EVERMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued an Amber Alert after a 6-year-old boy was reportedly abducted Friday night, according to police.

The Everman Police Department is searching for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alverez and 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh.

Investigators believe Rodriguez-Singh is connected to Noel's disappearance and is driving a gray 2012 Silverado bearing Texas license plate number PLS7091.

Noel was last seen at about 12 a.m. on Friday in the 3700 block of Wisteria Dr. Everman, Texas, which is about 12 miles south of Fort Worth.

Police describe Noel as a Hispanic boy with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities did not provide his weight or height.

Rodriguez-Singh is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and eyes, weighing 140 pounds and 5 feet tall. Police say she has tattoos across her chest.

If you have any information about Noel or Rodriguez-Singh's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923.