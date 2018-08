EMBED >More News Videos Here's a look at what we know about the night Mollie Tibbetts disappeared, more than a month before her body was reportedly found.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera's employer said that "nobody saw a difference" in his demeanor at work between the July 18 murder of Mollie Tibbetts and the August 21 discovery of her body.Yarrabee Farms manager Dane Lang said that Rivera had been working for four years under a false name."Our employee is not who he said he was," Lang said at a news conference at the farm. "This was shocking to us."At Rivera's first court appearance on Wednesday, he did not enter a plea. If he is ultimately convicted of first-degree murder, the maximum penalty for Rivera would be a life sentence without the possibility of parole. There is no death penalty in Iowa.His next hearing will be August 31.On Wednesday, an investigator said that it's unclear whether Tibbetts knew Rivera, but that "there was something that drew him to her."Mitch Mortvedt, who works for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, spoke to ABC News about what ultimately led to the break in the case: surveillance video from a Brooklyn resident. The video showed Tibbetts, 20, jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn as well as Rivera's car."Investigators went through the video and it took hours and hours and hours, frame by frame ... and eventually saw Mollie," Mortvedt told ABC News.They said Rivera, the 24-year-old suspect, led them to the body on Tuesday.Tibbetts was last seen July 18 in Brooklyn, a rural town of about 1,400 people, as she took a routine evening jog. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town. She was reported missing by her family the next day, after she didn't show up for work at a day camp for children.Tibbetts' family spoke out Wednesday, the day after news broke that a suspect had been arrested in her murder.The statement reads:A vigil was held Wednesday evening at the University of Iowa."A tragic end," Mortvedt told ABC News. "All of us were hoping for a much better outcome for Mollie and her family."