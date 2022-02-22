TEST

TEST TEST TEST

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Man charged in murder of 18-year-old reported missing
Domestic abuse reported a week before murder, officials say
Authorities seek victims in child exploitation investigation
Car hangs off I-45 after chase ends in crash near downtown
Grab the jackets! Cold front moves in overnight into Wednesday morning
Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded show
Show More
$8M proposal announced to invest in child care programs
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Arrests made in case of burned bodies in car found in Liberty Co.
Man fatally shot in home invasion in southeast Houston
More TOP STORIES News