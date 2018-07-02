HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting overnight in southwest Houston, police say.
Officials tell ABC13 the suspects opened fire from a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Pine Knoll and Leawood.
The boy was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, where authorities say he was alert and conscious. He is expected to survive.
Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they couldn't believe a child was shot walking down the street.
"The neighborhood is really decent. We have been here for 30 years. My mom and dad moved in many years ago, and it is a very tight knit, Hispanic community. My mom is from Colombia, we are Colombian and everybody hangs together very well," said neighbor Fritz Gartner.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has condemned these types of violent acts against children that keep happening.
In March, an 8-year-old died after being shot in the head in a drive-by while sitting in his mother's car outside a nail salon. His sister was also shot, but she survived.
Then in May, a 4-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex. City leaders have called for stricter security measures at the property.
No arrests have been made so far in that shooting.
Police have not released the boy's name in Monday morning's incident.
Neighbors say they are glad he's alive, but worried about the violent act on their usually calm street.
"It surprises me because I've been living here for a while and nothing like this has happened before. It could be an isolated case, but I don't know," said neighbor Saul Abrigo.
Houston police are trying to find any video that may have shown the car involved in the shooting. So far, there is no description of the vehicle or suspects.