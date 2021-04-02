no layups

'No Layups' to host UH roundtable featuring 3 former UH basketball stars

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The "No Layups" podcast is all about the University of Houston and they're bringing a blast from the past.

With Houston potentially becoming a city of champions once again, the hosts, ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali, are hosting a roundtable featuring three former UH basketball stars.

The boys will be talking to Armoni Brooks, Breaon Brady and Galen Robinson - all former UH basketball stars!

The podcast will be streamed live around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. You can watch it in the video player above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

