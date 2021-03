EMBED >More News Videos Can UH reclaim Final Four glory? Is TSU a 'Cinderella'? No Layups with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali talks the 'Big Dance'!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The No Layups podcast crew has managed to time this week's show in conjunction with the NBA trade deadline. They're brilliant like that.David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali will visit with former UH great Galen Robinson and comedian Jenny Johnson.As March Madness continues, the gang will also talk about University of Houston basketball.No Layups starts at 1 p.m.