No Layups: Checking in with Steve Francis and Portugal. The Man guitarist Eric Howk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rock music and sports converge in this afternoon's episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali. No, you won't have to listen to David and Raheel sing (well, maybe). Instead, the musician angle will be coming from Eric Howk, guitarist for rock band Portugal. The Man While Howk could certainly school the guys on epic guitar riffs, he'll actually be joining to weigh in on the NBA.Portugal. The Man is a Portland-based band known for representing their city and being huge Portland Trail Blazers fans In fact, the band is so devoted to the team, their name on Twitter is "Portland Trailblazers, Man."Raheel is extremely excited about this, so expect a thrilling, vivid conversation.Back on the home front, former Houston Rocket Steve Francis will swing by to talk about a new league he's involved with.Francis was the second pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.He won Rookie of the Year in 1999-2000 and was selected to three All-Star Games.After stints with teams including the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers. His NBA career ended with a 10-game stint back in Houston in 2007-08.