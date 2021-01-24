no layups

No Layups: how do NFL teams look for a new coach or GM?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're discussing what exactly goes into a coaching search and hire for an NFL team in this afternoon's episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali.



Joining David and Raheel will be former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum to discuss offseason general manager or coaching openings and controversies, how he thinks the Texans will be looking next season and Super Bowl predictions.

