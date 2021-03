No Layups: Does Kelvin Sampson get enough love? And WandaVision finale talk!

EMBED >More News Videos Join David and Raheel for an interesting discussion about Spring training, the reality of the Rockets, and situations the Texans face.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In this episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali , the guys ask if University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson gets enough national love, plus they talk about the season finale of WandaVision. Also, Nuño thinks the Rockets should just go ahead and trade everyone left.Catch the full episode in the video player above at 2 p.m.