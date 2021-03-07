no layups

No Layups: Does Kelvin Sampson get enough love? And WandaVision finale talk!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In this episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali, the guys ask if University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson gets enough national love, plus they talk about the season finale of WandaVision. Also, Nuño thinks the Rockets should just go ahead and trade everyone left.

Catch the full episode in the video player above at 2 p.m.

You can also play this episode of "No Layups" and catch up on previous shows from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

EMBED More News Videos

Join David and Raheel for an interesting discussion about Spring training, the reality of the Rockets, and situations the Texans face.



