No Layups: Deshaun Watson has asked for a trade, now what?

Fresh off Astros favorite George Springer's departure to the Toronto Blue Jays, fans are feeling the wallop after it was revealed Thursday that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade.
The news, though not surprising, may be disheartening for some.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watson actually made the request weeks ago.
But anyone following the Watson and Texans' saga likely saw this coming, no crystal ball needed.
The announcement comes just a day after ESPN reported that the Texans finally filled their head coach position with Ravens assistant David Culley.
While the Texans have yet to formally reveal Culley as their guy, Schefter says the hire "has not and will not alter Watson's thinking."
So, there's that.
Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021
