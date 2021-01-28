no layups

No Layups: Deshaun Watson has asked for a trade, now what?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Well, Houston sports fans, it's been another busy week within a couple of our professional franchises, meaning there is A LOT (that's an understatement) to talk about on this afternoon's episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali.

Fresh off Astros favorite George Springer's departure to the Toronto Blue Jays, fans are feeling the wallop after it was revealed Thursday that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade.

The news, though not surprising, may be disheartening for some.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watson actually made the request weeks ago.

But anyone following the Watson and Texans' saga likely saw this coming, no crystal ball needed.

The announcement comes just a day after ESPN reported that the Texans finally filled their head coach position with Ravens assistant David Culley.

While the Texans have yet to formally reveal Culley as their guy, Schefter says the hire "has not and will not alter Watson's thinking."

So, there's that.



But who best to tell us about DW4's headspace than one of his friends from Gainesville, Georgia? We'll hear from his friend, too.



Joining David and Raheel is R.C. Slocum, former head football coach at Texas A&M. Culley worked under Slocum as his wide receiver coach in the '90s.

"Happy for David Culley. Great guy and coach," Slocum wrote on Twitter.

He'll certainly have more than 140 characters to share his thoughts, so be sure to listen in.



Jose de Jesus Ortiz will also be on to talk baseball.

Catch the episode in the video player above at 1 p.m.

You can also play this episode of "No Layups" and catch up on previous shows from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."


Former New York Jets general manager joins David and Raheel to talk about Super Bowl predictions and how Texans will do next season.



