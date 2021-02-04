no layups

No Layups: ABC13's Tom Koch talks memorable moments of his nearly 40 year career

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week's episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali features a true legend: ABC13's Tom Koch.

Earlier this week, Tom announced that he would be anchoring his final newscast in May after almost 40 years at ABC13.

As co-anchor of Houston's No. 1 morning newscast, Houstonians have started their day with Tom for 33 years. Tom also co-anchored ABC13's top-rated 4 p.m. news for eight years.

As you can imagine, an illustrious career such as Tom's also means he has some stories, y'all!

He'll be sharing those and memorable moments.



Some NFL guests are also expected to stop by, but David and Raheel have been playing who's on their roster (heh heh, get it?) close to their vest.

Catch the episode in the video player above at 1 p.m.



You can also play this episode of "No Layups" and catch up on previous shows from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."



