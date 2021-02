No Layups: ABC13's Tom Koch talks memorable moments of his nearly 40 year career

Join @DavidNunoABC13 and @The_Raheel on #NoLayups with a guest appearance from the great @TomKochABC13. He talks about some of the most memorable moments of his nearly 40 year career here at ABC13. He's got a lot of amazing stories, y'all. Don't miss out today! https://t.co/mIlCnmO5cB — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week's episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali features a true legend: ABC13's Tom Koch.Earlier this week, Tom announced that he would be anchoring his final newscast in May after almost 40 years at ABC13.As co-anchor of Houston's No. 1 morning newscast, Houstonians have started their day with Tom for 33 years. Tom also co-anchored ABC13's top-rated 4 p.m. news for eight years.As you can imagine, an illustrious career such as Tom's also means he has some stories, y'all!He'll be sharing those and memorable moments.Some NFL guests are also expected to stop by, but David and Raheel have been playing who's on their roster (heh heh, get it?) close to their vest.Catch the episode in the video player above at 1 p.m.