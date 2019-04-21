Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

Notre Dame Cathedral moves Easter Sunday service

PARIS -- For the first time in nine centuries there will be no Easter services at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Celebrations will be moved to a different location Sunday because of Monday's massive fire.

Authorities consider the fire an accident, possibly as a result of restoration work at the global architectural treasure that survived almost 900 years of tumultuous French history but was devastated in the blaze on the second day of Holy Week.

Police said they believe the fire started at the center of the cathedral's roof.

They're also looking into if an electrical short-circuit sparked the blaze.

Fire officials warned that the massive cathedral still remains very fragile and extremely dangerous for construction workers and other specialists. On Thursday, workers using a crane were removing some statues to lessen the weight on cathedral's fragile gables, or support walls, and to keep them from falling, since the section lacked the support of the massive timber roof that burned up in Monday's evening's devastating blaze.

Despite extensive damage, many of the cathedral's treasures were saved, including Notre Dame's famous rose windows, although they are not out of danger.

At least $1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, after the French president set a controversial five-year deadline to get the work done.



People also gathered in Paris on Saturday for a benefit concert for Notre Dame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
