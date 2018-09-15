MAN KILLED

Man charged in deadly beating of Pasadena grandfather gets no bond

Suspect in beating death of elderly Pasadena man, arrested in Louisiana

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The man wanted in the beating death of an 83-year-old Pasadena man in early August is being held in Harris County without bond, authorities say.

Silvano DeJesus Echavarria, 23, is accused of beating Pedro Munive, 83, to death.

Munive was picking up cans when Echavarria was seen on surveillance video stomping and kicking the man's head approximately 74 times and striking the man with his fist 25 times at his Pasadena apartment complex Aug. 5, court documents say.

Echavarria was then seen going through Munive's pockets and patting him down during the assault, authorities say.

Officers spoke to the suspect's mother, who identified him as the man in the video.

Police then released surveillance images of the suspect, which led them to Echavarria.

Echavarria was taken into custody in St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana. He was brought back to Harris County, where he later faced charges.

U.S. Marshals say when they arrived at the home to arrest the man, he climbed out a back window and when he saw law enforcement officers, he climbed back inside. He was taken into custody an hour later.

"You're never going to be able to replace my grandfather," Mario Munive, Pedro Munive's grandson, told Eyewitness News.

"One thing we can ask for is to go through the process and the justice system actually works in our favor," said Munive.

An autopsy showed Munive died from hemorrhaging of the brain and intestines.

Eyewitness News did an on-camera interview with Echavarria in December after he said he escaped a fire at a Pasadena apartment complex.

Echavarria is no stranger to the law. In fact, he was charged with stabbing someone in 2012 and then records show he violated his probation.
