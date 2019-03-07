No bodies found during hours-long search at former Clear Lake Golf Course

More FBI agents, HPD investigators showing up. I’m told they’ll start digging with shovels before using the heavy equipment. #abc13 https://t.co/0XHHgLwFjc pic.twitter.com/APXAEge3g7 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 7, 2019

NEW: @FBIHouston forensic investigators just arrived at former Clear Lake golf course. Day 2. It’s believed bodies could be buried here. #abc13 https://t.co/0XHHgLwFjc pic.twitter.com/b9z1lWW5YZ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After searching since Wednesday, the FBI and Houston police say they found no bodies at the site of the former Clear Lake Golf Course.Authorities had been focused on a portion of Exploration Green, just off Reseda, for hours.A large space had been blocked off by crime scene tape, after hearing possible bodies were dumped in the area.Around 8 a.m. Thursday, investigators returned with shovels and started digging.They confirmed a couple hours later that no bodies were found.This was believed to be gang-related, with the HPD Gangs Task Force taking part in the investigation.Authorities say they don't plan to return to the scene.Officials stress there is no immediate danger to the public.