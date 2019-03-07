No bodies found during hours-long search at former Clear Lake Golf Course

EMBED <>More Videos

No bodies found at former Clear Lake Golf Course.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After searching since Wednesday, the FBI and Houston police say they found no bodies at the site of the former Clear Lake Golf Course.

Authorities had been focused on a portion of Exploration Green, just off Reseda, for hours.

A large space had been blocked off by crime scene tape, after hearing possible bodies were dumped in the area.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, investigators returned with shovels and started digging.

They confirmed a couple hours later that no bodies were found.

This was believed to be gang-related, with the HPD Gangs Task Force taking part in the investigation.

Authorities say they don't plan to return to the scene.

Officials stress there is no immediate danger to the public.





Follow Courtney Fischer on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
clear lakepoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
WATCH LIVE: Rockford active shooting suspect at large; task force officer shot
Mom, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Texas man accused of infecting 3-year-old girl with his STDs
Truck sends worker flying after hitting bucket truck
Hospital may have fired staff for viewing Smollett's records
Show More
Genes could increase chance of dying from stress, doctor says
Tulane student killed by flying tires at highway rest stop
Top 10 things given up for Lent
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Ex-officer found guilty for killing stranded black motorist
More TOP STORIES News