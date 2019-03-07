No bodies found during hours-long search at former Clear Lake Golf Course

Authorities had been focused on a portion of Exploration Green, just off Reseda, for hours.
A large space had been blocked off by crime scene tape, after hearing possible bodies were dumped in the area.
Around 8 a.m. Thursday, investigators returned with shovels and started digging.
They confirmed a couple hours later that no bodies were found.
This was believed to be gang-related, with the HPD Gangs Task Force taking part in the investigation.
Authorities say they don't plan to return to the scene.
Officials stress there is no immediate danger to the public.
More FBI agents, HPD investigators showing up. I’m told they’ll start digging with shovels before using the heavy equipment. #abc13 https://t.co/0XHHgLwFjc pic.twitter.com/APXAEge3g7— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 7, 2019
NEW: @FBIHouston forensic investigators just arrived at former Clear Lake golf course. Day 2. It’s believed bodies could be buried here. #abc13 https://t.co/0XHHgLwFjc pic.twitter.com/b9z1lWW5YZ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 7, 2019
