No arrests made in fatal shooting of Pittsburg rapper Jimmy Wopo

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
Rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot and killed in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Monday afternoon.

No one has been arrested for the crime.

The 21-year-old's manager, Taylor Maglin, said Wopo was like a brother to him.

"No one was prepared for this. We never thought that this would happen, especially since he was doing such positive things for everybody, for himself, getting himself a great situation. The music was just taking off," Maglin told WTAE.

Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, had recently bought all new uniforms for the Hill District Rebels, according to Maglin.

"The real Jimmy Wopo was a person who cared about his community. I've just never seen someone show more compassion to kids in my life. Those kids -- they all looked up to him," he said.

Police said initial reports indicate that Wopo's shooting was an isolated incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingdeadly shootingu.s. & worldrapper
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Show More
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News