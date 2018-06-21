No arrests made in fatal shooting of Pittsburg rapper Jimmy Wopo

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --Rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot and killed in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Monday afternoon.
No one has been arrested for the crime.
The 21-year-old's manager, Taylor Maglin, said Wopo was like a brother to him.
"No one was prepared for this. We never thought that this would happen, especially since he was doing such positive things for everybody, for himself, getting himself a great situation. The music was just taking off," Maglin told WTAE.
Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, had recently bought all new uniforms for the Hill District Rebels, according to Maglin.
"The real Jimmy Wopo was a person who cared about his community. I've just never seen someone show more compassion to kids in my life. Those kids -- they all looked up to him," he said.
Police said initial reports indicate that Wopo's shooting was an isolated incident.