No arrests made in deadly shooting over parking spot in NW Harris Co.

Authorities are investigating after they say a neighbor was shot and killed over a parking spot. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a man authorities say was shot and killed by his neighbor over a parking spot in northwest Harris County.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance in the 6700 block of Highwind Bend Lane near Ranchport Lane after a neighbor called 911, claiming that another neighbor had been shot.

They found one gunshot victim. CPR was in progress when he was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Officials have not released many details on the name of the shooter and the victim.

Investigators believe the dispute escalated from something very simple.

"At this time, we believe it was a disturbance between two neighbors over a parking spot," Capt. Mike Koteras told Eyewitness News. "The suspect is still on the scene and is cooperating with the sheriff's office."

The two neighbors live across the street from each other.

No word on any other issues these neighbors had in the days or weeks before this deadly shooting.

The accused shooter had not been charged as of Tuesday night.

