2 students injured in Lone Star Kingwood lockdown

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Classes have been cancelled for the day at Lone Star College in Kingwood after students were placed on an emergency lockdown.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon saying there is no active shooter on campus.



Deputies were seen escorting students and staff off campus. Lone Star College says all classrooms have been cleared.

In a press conference after the incident, officials said there were two reported injuries; one student who had an anxiety attack and one student who had a panic attack.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a tweet around 1:40 p.m. saying there was is an emergency alert and said students were told to go into the nearest room and lock the doors.



WATCH: SkyEye video from the scene shows students walking off campus with their hands up.



Lone Star College emphasized the importance in a tweet, saying it is not a drill and is to be taken seriously.



Gonzalez said there are no reports of casualties at this time, and an active scene will secure the entire campus.




A person inside the campus sent ABC13 pictures showing armed law enforcement officials speaking with what appear to be students and inspecting their bags.



It's unclear what prompted the lockdown. Gonzalez said the call came from a third party caller.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC13 for updates.
