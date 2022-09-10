Niko Niko's on I-10 donating net proceeds to help family of slain worker

Emily Rodriguez-Avila was identified as the 16-year-old whose body was found with a gunshot wound and Niko Niko's work clothing in Liberty County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Niko Niko's on I-10 is donating their net proceeds next Wednesday to one of their own who died last week.

Emily Patricia Avila was identified as the body that was found dumped on a rural road in Liberty County, more than 50 miles from Niko Niko's where she was last seen.

Niko Niko's described Emily as a sweet young lady.

The Restaurant announced on Friday that they will honor Emily by donating all of the net proceeds for the day to her family for her funeral and other expenses.

If you would like to help the restaurant by grabbing some lunch or dinner, you can do so at their location at 1040 W Sam Houston Pkwy N.

"I sincerely thank you in advance, and may her memory be eternal!" the restaurant said on their Facebook post.

