Coronavirus

Nike sending 30,000 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse shoes to health care workers across America

Medical workers are on their feet more than ever these days and Nike is thanking them for battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, Nike is partnering with Good360 to donate 30,000 pairs of its Air Zoom Pulse to medical centers and hospitals in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Memphis. Nike says the donation is a showing of gratitude to healthcare professionals.

The shoe is designed for someone on their feet for long shifts.

The sneaker giant is also sending 2,500 pairs to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and in Belgium. Nike also has 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks going to New York and Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscharitycoronavirusnikefeel gooddonationscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to prevent breakouts from your face mask
5 more Houston-area malls reopening today
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Help coming to Amarillo as cases threaten meat supply
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DPS Trooper, deputy injured in Brazoria Co. house fire
Woman heard screaming for help in chilling video found safe
Father of fallen HPD officer recounts son's personality, life
Help coming to Amarillo as cases threaten meat supply
Texas woman puts masks on Christmas tree free for neighbors
5 more Houston-area malls reopening today
Man accused of putting dog leash on stepson charged again
Show More
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Man firing shots while walking down street arrested, police say
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
SPONSORED: Make this Cinco de Mayo recipe at home
Blue Angels to fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News