Security guard accidentally shoots innocent bystander at nightclub in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by a security guard inside a nightclub on the East Freeway.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting off the East Freeway at Federal around 1:40 a.m.

Witnesses said a man took out a rifle from his truck after learning some of his things had been stolen.

When the man returned inside the bar, he allegedly started waving around the gun. Police said a security guard asked the man to leave but the man started firing his gun.

Shortly after, the security guard also started shooting.

HPD Homicide said a security guard shot and killed 31-year-old Jarret Porter at Divas nightclub.



The man with the gun ran from the scene, but authorities later caught up to him and arrested him after finding several guns inside of his car.

Porter's family said he leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
