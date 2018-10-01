On the scene of a shooting near #WillowbrookMall @houstonpolice say boyfriend & girlfriend were fighting inside the mall which ended up in an adjacent parking & with the woman shooting & killing the man. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/PXlKznaAX9 — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) October 2, 2018

Police say a man is dead and his girlfriend is in custody after a shooting outside Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston.Initial information from police points to a violent fight inside the mall on SH-249.Gunfire erupted in an adjacent parking lot just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.Police were initially called for a report of a robbery in progress in the 17300 block of Highway 249, but investigators said there was no robbery.Police said the man died from his injuries. The female suspect who was arrested at the scene was being checked out by EMS for minor injuries.The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.