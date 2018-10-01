Woman accused of killing boyfriend outside Willowbrook Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is dead after gunfire erupted outside of Willowbrook Mall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a man is dead and his girlfriend is in custody after a shooting outside Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston.

Initial information from police points to a violent fight inside the mall on SH-249.

Gunfire erupted in an adjacent parking lot just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police were initially called for a report of a robbery in progress in the 17300 block of Highway 249, but investigators said there was no robbery.



Police said the man died from his injuries. The female suspect who was arrested at the scene was being checked out by EMS for minor injuries.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedarrestshootingmallHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Man accused of shooting and killing puppy from his balcony
Dickinson man goes to war with town's potholes on his own
Teen Astros fan with cancer passes away after seeing her team
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Top Astros earn high honors from Houston's baseball writers
Dogs get depressed when owners overuse smartphones
BIG KITTY ALERT: Bobcat caught stalking prey in Ft. Bend Co.
Show More
Taco Bell spices things up with 'Diablo' flavored chips
Body of missing Navy reservist found in Richmond
Girl proudly sings national anthem in stands at Astros game
Dozens of cows unleashed on highway after major crash
French cottage made of chocolate
More News