Family of man 'in distress' killed by HPD officers in 2020 shooting to speak on cops' reinstatement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family members of an alleged suicidal man who was shot and killed by three Houston police officers and a sergeant are expected to respond Tuesday to HPD's decision to reinstate them.On Monday, HPD Chief Troy Finner addressed the decision to give the officers and sergeant their job back after former HPD Chief Art Acevedo fired them back in 2020 for the shooting death of Nicolas Chavez."It's difficult. It's emotional. There are families involved. You got the department involved, our community," said Finner.On Tuesday, a press conference will be held with the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice to denounce the reinstatement of those four officers. The community is also expected to hear from the Chavez family.Back in April of 2020, HPD officers responded to a call involving 27-year-old Chavez, whose family said was having a mental health crisis at the time.According to authorities, the officers shot at Chavez 21 times after the man allegedly reached for an officer's Taser.Those officers were identified as officer Patrick Rubio, who had been with the department since May 2018; officer Luis Alvarado, who had been with the department since March 2019; officer Omar Tapia, who had been with the department since March 2019; and Sgt. Benjamin LeBlanc, who had been with the department since October 2008.Finner gave the four their job back after an arbitrator ruled the City of Houston did not prove the officers violated policy during the investigation.The chief's comments on the decision were limited during Monday's press conference because there is still ongoing litigation.Tuesday's briefing is expected to start at about 10:30 a.m.