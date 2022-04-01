job fair

March 31st is recognized as Nick Natario Day in Fort Bend County

March 31 is now considered Nick Natario Day in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, ABC13 reporter Nick Natario received a well-deserved honor, his own day!

March 31 is now declared as Nick Natario Day in Fort Bend County.

This special honor came after Nick has been instrumental in helping Texans find jobs while hosting weekly job fairs in conjunction with Workforce Solutions.

Nick started helping the people of Houston find jobs in 2020 during the pandemic.

Congratulations Nick!



