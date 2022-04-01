March 31st is recognized as Nick Natario Day in Fort Bend County

March 31 is now declared as Nick Natario Day in Fort Bend County.
This special honor came after Nick has been instrumental in helping Texans find jobs while hosting weekly job fairs in conjunction with Workforce Solutions.
Nick started helping the people of Houston find jobs in 2020 during the pandemic.
Congratulations Nick!
It was an honor to be recognized by @GulfCoastWFS, @JudgeKPGeorge and @abc13houston this morning. I was surprised for my work helping people find jobs during the pandemic. 3/31/2022 is officially, "Nick Natario Day" in Fort Bend County. This goes out to all those we helped. pic.twitter.com/5ffY2DpeKO— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) March 31, 2022
