Sports

NFL offers to cancel preseason games, sources tell ESPN

An NFL logo is seen on a goalpost pad before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

During talks with the NFL Players Association on Monday night the league offered to cancel all preseason games this summer, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, players had been pushing for no preseason games this year, while the NFL was hoping to play two games instead of four.

A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that the league is also offering players a longer training camp acclimation period which is closer to what the union proposed.

ESPN reports the NFLPA has not yet informed the league whether it will accept the proposal.

Earlier Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league's new testing protocols.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballespn
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former deputy to be reinstated after he was acquitted
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
New photos show heartbreaking final days of HFD captain
City slows spread with 'COVID-19 contact tracing on steroids'
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Fort Bend Co. planning alternate sites to treat virus patients
More storms Wednesday, watching a tropical low in the Gulf
Show More
Here's how Houston is planning for severe weather during COVID-19
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I just wish her well'
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
More TOP STORIES News