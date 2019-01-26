NFL linebacker charged with attacking NYPD sergeant after allegedly dodging cab fare

NEW YORK, New York --
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was charged Saturday with attacking an NYPD sergeant in a police precinct, after he allegedly refused to pay for his taxi ride, a district attorney said in a statement.

A yellow cab driver called police around 1:30 a.m. and said Bates refused to pay his $32 fare.

Police then arrested the 25-year-old Bates and receive a desk appearance ticket before he was allowed to leave. But the DA's office said Bates became increasingly agitated.

As an NYPD sergeant attempted to calm him down, Bates allegedly punched the sergeant in the face. Police then used a stun gun in order to subdue him.

The NYPD sergeant was transported to a hospital and treated for a concussion, while also needing three stitches over his left eye.
Bates is charged with second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration, theft of services and resisting arrest.
