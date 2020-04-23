nfl draft

Langham Creek's Quartney Davis riding emotional wave to NFL

By
From his days at Albright Middle School in Alief to Langham Creek High School and then to Texas A&M University, Quartney Davis knew his time in the NFL would come.

Those communities helped him on his journey, to hopefully, the NFL.

"Many people did not make it from where I came from," said Davis. "Just being able to go back to those places and give back inspiration to those younger guys is a dream come true."

He gave his all and Davis said he wants to thank his mentors who helped him along the way.

"Probably the coaches I have been around and my mom," said Davis. "My high school wide receiver coach and my college wide receiver coach. They are a huge reason on why I am here today."

This weekend, the NFL hopeful will be surrounded by family.

"We can only have 10 people there, so I am taking care of the ones I can choose," said Davis. "I'm getting my stories together of who I am not choosing and why. It is going to be a surreal moment. I have not shed a tear since 2006. That might be the time right there."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnfl draftcollege studentshigh schoolnflathletesfootballsportshigh school footballcollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL DRAFT
Local NFL draft profile: Meet Elkins' Ross Blacklock
Elkins High School's Kenneth Murray ready for NFL Draft
Former UH star Josh Jones expected to be 1st round NFL Draft pick
Welcome to the virtual NFL Draft
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 people hurt after tornado rips through Polk County
Dangerous tornado strikes near Lake Livingston
Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine
Galveston County Judge says mask order is 'unconstitutional'
ABC13 Evening News for April 22, 2020
County by county breakdown on mandatory mask orders
Job interviews go virtual is response to coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
GLO to control Harvey recovery after Houston 'hindered' aid
Local NFL draft profile: Meet Elkins' Ross Blacklock
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick rips 'overreaching' Harris Co. judge
More TOP STORIES News