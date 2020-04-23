Langham Creek's Quartney Davis riding emotional wave to NFL

From his days at Albright Middle School in Alief to Langham Creek High School and then to Texas A&M University, Quartney Davis knew his time in the NFL would come.
Those communities helped him on his journey, to hopefully, the NFL.
"Many people did not make it from where I came from," said Davis. "Just being able to go back to those places and give back inspiration to those younger guys is a dream come true."
He gave his all and Davis said he wants to thank his mentors who helped him along the way.
"Probably the coaches I have been around and my mom," said Davis. "My high school wide receiver coach and my college wide receiver coach. They are a huge reason on why I am here today."
This weekend, the NFL hopeful will be surrounded by family.
"We can only have 10 people there, so I am taking care of the ones I can choose," said Davis. "I'm getting my stories together of who I am not choosing and why. It is going to be a surreal moment. I have not shed a tear since 2006. That might be the time right there."
