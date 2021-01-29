feel good

Meteorologist gets adorable 'interruption' from her toddler on live TV

LOS ANGELES -- Baby on the move! We're all making do with working from home, but sometimes there are certain things we can't control. Leslie Lopez, a meteorologist at our sister station KABC-TV, had a surprise visitor during her morning weather forecast, making for one adorable news blooper.

In the video above, you can see her 10-month-old son, Nolan, crawling onto her leg live on air as Lopez is in the middle of her forecast. She laughs it off like a pro and scoops up baby Nolan for a little on-camera time. "He walks now guys, so I've lost all control."

EMBED More News Videos

Leslie Lopez shares the outpouring of support she's received from viewers after the very real moment: "I've been getting comments, 'Just more baby in weather, please!'"


The video has gotten attention from celebrities including retweets from Elizabeth Banks and Dan Rather who commented, "Sometimes working from home means unexpected cameos."



RELATED | News anchor at ABC 7 Chicago wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence
EMBED More News Videos

Here's why ABC 7 Chicago anchor Tanja Babich chose to wear glasses this week.



MORE | Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Hill knew she would be pregnant during her bar exam, but she wasn't expecting a huge curveball in timing due to COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinglos angelesviral videobabygood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Resilient brothers and family surprised with new home
El Paso teacher stunned to get response letter from Joe Biden
"I'm worthy and I can do whatever I want to do"
'God is good': METRO driver finds missing man on route
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd person from Houston area arrested in US Capitol riot, FBI says
Police find student dead during search for A&M Galveston cadet
New clue in case of missing Missouri City college student
Houston Methodist answers questions on vaccine distribution
What do new variants of coronavirus mean for Texans?
Houston Health Dept. responds to concern over 2nd vaccine doses
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Show More
Subway tuna sandwiches contain no fish, lawsuit claims
11 Fort Bliss soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance: Army
Storm system to impact Houston this weekend
Houston VA hosting walk-in vaccine clinic for veterans Saturday
Aunt says family tried reporting alleged abuse before boy's death
More TOP STORIES News