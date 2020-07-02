Video shows newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave at California beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- What started out as a beautiful wedding photo shoot on a southern California beach quickly turned into a soggy nightmare, after the couple was swept off a rock by a giant rogue wave.

An eyewitness captured video of the incident from a lookout near the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach and immediately called for help.

Several lifeguards rushed into the water to save the bride and groom.

The footage shows the bride was eventually hauled out of the water and onto the shore, wedding dress and all.

No one was seriously injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laguna beachorange countybeachesrogue wavecaught on videoweddingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas reports highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases
Vanessa Guillen's family demands justice for her death
More charges filed in botched raid on Harding St. case
Galveston beaches closed for 4th of July weekend
Fake city workers rob woman after claiming water had COVID-19
Health experts remind Houstonians to follow safety guidelines
Harris Co. approves $15M Rental Assistance Program
Show More
TMC hospitals move into Phase 2 surge as ICU patients increase
City leaders launch $64 million program to combat homelessness
TIMELINE: What we know about Vanessa Guillen's disappearance
Family of fallen soldier wants him buried with military honors
Man accused of shaking son to death 'out of a fit of rage'
More TOP STORIES News