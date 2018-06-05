14-year-old charged with killing woman killed 3 days after her wedding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The woman killed outside of her southwest Houston home died three days after her wedding.



Tuyen Nguyen, 29, left her mother's home at about 11 p.m. on April 4. The following morning, on April 5, she was discovered by her husband on the front lawn of their home on Langdon Lane. She was found still holding her car keys.

Sources say the 14-year-old boy intending to rob someone picked Nguyen at random. But they say he panicked and shot her in the head in the front yard of her home.

The family told Eyewitness News that Tuyen worked at various nail salons to support her elderly mother and sick brother in Vietnam.

The teen now faces a charge of capital murder. His name is not being released due to his age. He was arrested without incident on Sunday.
