Newlywed firefighter accused of bigamy appears in court

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --A Needham firefighter accused of being married to at least two women at the same time appeared in court overnight, where he was charged with bigamy.
Nathaniel D'Amato's bond was set at $10,000, but no other details were released in court about his alleged marriages.
Constable Mark Herman says D'Amato just married a Cypress woman in April.
Shortly after that, she contacted deputies with Herman's office to report that her husband was still married to several other women, and had never finalized any divorce. She claims she received emails from several women claiming they were all married to him. She kicked her husband out of the house.
Deputies say D'Amato has been married to a Michigan woman since 1998. He reportedly has several ex-girlfriends, who may have had common-law relationships. Deputies are investigating to determine if they were, in fact, married.
"During the course of this investigation, a couple of other ladies' names came up, and we are in the process of communicating with them and just making sure that there aren't any other violations of state law in regards to bigamy," said Herman.
Authorities say D'Amato was arrested Monday afternoon after he showed up to the Magnolia fire station. D'Amato is also a volunteer firefighter with the Magnolia Fire Department, where he has served for the past two years.
Firefighter arrested for having 'too many wives'
Herman says he believes that D'Amato was on the run and looking for a place to hide out when he showed up at the fire station.
D'Amato has been charged with a second degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to 99 years in prison.
