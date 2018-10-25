A newly engaged couple has quite a story to tell after they survived a terrifying helicopter crash.Adam and Carli spent last week in Hawaii. They got engaged on Saturday, then on Monday they went on a helicopter tour of Oahu.The couple says it was incredible, until their pilot passed out.The helicopter went into a deep dive.Carli was in the front seat and took over the controls.She slowed the chopper down and managed to crash land onto a sandbar."I didn't think I was going to survive the crash. It all happened so fast," Carli explained."Somebody wants us to be together," Adam said with a sling on his arm.The company that owns the helicopter says the 57 year-old pilot clearly had a medical emergency. He survived and is recovering.