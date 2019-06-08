Wisconsin newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms

MILWAUKEE, Wis -- A Wisconsin mother is mourning the loss of her 2-month-old son, who was born premature, after police said he died during a domestic violence dispute.

Police said Jaquirion Dancer was in his mother's arms when the beating began.

According to WISN-TV, Jaquirion was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later.

"You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well, and for her this is a huge tragedy," said Rev. Dan Quakkelaar, a pastor, who met with the mother to offer comfort and support. "You can tell from the picture that he was a beautiful boy and full of life, and it's hard to deal with when a life like that is lost and so tragically and so unnecessarily."

Officers said they have a suspect in custody.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please seek help.

Experts are available online or by calling (800) 799-7233.
