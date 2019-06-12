Good Samaritans rescue newborn baby left in California dumpster

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Authorities say Good Samaritans have rescued a newborn baby who was left inside a Stockton dumpster in scorching heat.

Authorities say the baby, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found shortly before noon Tuesday after an apartment resident heard cries and notified the apartment manager, who pulled the child from the dumpster.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he's doing well.

It's unclear how long the child was in the dumpster but temperatures in the area south of Sacramento topped 100 degrees Tuesday.

Police found the baby's 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital. Police say she could face charges of child abuse and endangerment.

Police also note that California law permits newborns to be anonymously left at hospitals or fire stations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusechild abandonedbabydumpingcaliforniachild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News