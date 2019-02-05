EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3147124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The video shows flames comeing from the engine in the sky.

A flight from Miami to Newark was forced to return to South Florida after pilots reported a mysterious odor in the plane's cockpit on Monday morning.At least two pilots and three flight attendants aboard the American Airlines flight requested medical attention, while one of the flight attendants also went to the hospital as a precaution.None of the 149 passengers on board requested medical attention.Those passengers were moved to a new aircraft to continue their flight plans.The cause of the odor is still unknown.