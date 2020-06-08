With recovery of last case, New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported that the final person known to have contracted an infection had recovered.It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases.Health officials caution that new cases could be imported into the country, which has closed its borders to everybody but citizens and residents, with some exceptions.Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was a pleasing development."Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential," Bloomfield said.Experts say a number of factors have helped the nation with a population of 5 million wipe out the disease, including its isolated location, along with leadership shown by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who imposed a strict lockdown early on during the outbreak.Just over 1,500 people contracted the virus in New Zealand, including 22 who died.