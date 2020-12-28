Society

14 best ways to party on New Year's Eve in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Many Houstonians are looking forward to celebrating New Year's Eve in style. We also know there are those cautious souls who would much prefer to stay at home - because, you know, we're still in the middle of a pandemic.

This year, we decided to round up a baker's dozen of NYE events - some of them will be virtual, some of them will be out in the open.

Aerosol Warfare


Catch an online event where artists and creative types can get together and, you know, get creative. They can talk, show, perform, demo, cook, announce, tell a story, suggest a soundtrack, and do whatever before the clock strikes midnight.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
