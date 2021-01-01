Society

First 2021 babies arrive moments after midnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hello world! The promise of a new year also includes some precious arrivals.

Houston's first babies of 2021 were welcomed into the world not long after the stroke of midnight.

Memorial Hermann Health System's first baby of the year was born at 12:07 a.m. at the Texas Medical Center. Hudson Ryder Galvez weighed in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces and is 21.5 inches long.

The hospital reports that mom and dad were doing well.

ABC13 is checking with other hospitals in the area for the first bundles of joy born in 2021. We'll add them here when we hear back.

SEE ALSO:

Born just after midnight, meet Houston's first babies of 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhoustonbabynew year's day
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 major scenes overnight leave at least 3 dead, 11 injured
Liberty Co. woman found safe in IL after kidnapping at gunpoint
8-year-old among 2 celebratory gunfire victims across Houston
Woman dies after crashing into family of 5
Cool and dry weather to kick off 2021
Southern food believed to bring new year's luck
New Fort Bend sheriff to be sworn in today
Show More
Houston's greatest and most defining moments of 2020
3-year-old boy dies after being found injured, HPD says
TX Med Center employee 'in tears' during COVID-19 vaccine
New Year's revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
More TOP STORIES News