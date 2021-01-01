First 2021 babies arrive moments after midnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hello world! The promise of a new year also includes some precious arrivals.Houston's first babies of 2021 were welcomed into the world not long after the stroke of midnight.Memorial Hermann Health System's first baby of the year was born at 12:07 a.m. at the Texas Medical Center. Hudson Ryder Galvez weighed in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces and is 21.5 inches long.The hospital reports that mom and dad were doing well.ABC13 is checking with other hospitals in the area for the first bundles of joy born in 2021. We'll add them here when we hear back.