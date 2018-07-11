Rescued Thai soccer players celebrate from hospital beds in newly released video

EMBED </>More Videos

With surgical masks over their faces, a group of five of the rescued boys in the same hospital room expressed their joy for the camera.

Newly released video shows what it's like inside the hospital for members of the Thailand soccer team after they were trapped in a cave for weeks.

In the video, released by the hospital, five of the boys and hospital staff, all wearing surgical masks, can be seen interacting with each other and celebrating for the camera.

The boys are all being monitored for infections and other health concerns after rescue operations concluded on Tuesday with the successful extraction of all 12 boys and their coach.

"Everyone is strong in mind and heart," Chaiwetch Thanapaisal, director of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, said during a news conference on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Thailand cave rescue

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldyouth soccerfloodingrescuesoccerwater rescue
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News