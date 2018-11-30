New surveillance shows the moments a black Ford Fusion pulled up in front of a home where a veteran was killed during a home invasion.A man was killed after a suspect broke into his home in northwest Harris County, deputies say. They say the motive is robbery.It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 10800 block of Gates Randal Court.The man has been identified as 47-year-old, Leandro Morales Jr.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim and his wife were at home when the wife reported hearing a sound at the back door. The husband was shot while he was investigating the sound, deputies said.The wife told investigators she heard a noise at the back door and then she heard a gunshot inside of the houseNeighbors we talked to are still on edge. One neighbor saying, "You live in a nice neighborhood, no matter what precautions you take, nice neighborhoods are always going to be a target, so, whether it was random or targeted for any particular reason you're only as prepared as you can be."That neighbor also sharing with Eyewitness News his suspicions of what happened, after playing back the surveillance video.He says, "There are things to me that seem out of place, or why this house, you know, I think you could make an argument whether it was targeted to them or random very easily or justifiably."Morales was a Marine who served in Desert Storm and had a successful career in engineering.Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.