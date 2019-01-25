EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5106396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman shot outside her home is in critical condition.

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting a woman multiple times in northwest Harris County.Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to reports of a shooting in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive around 7:30 a.m.Surveillance video released to Eyewitness News by the victim's neighbor shows a suspect walking up to the woman, who was setting up for a garage sale in her driveway, and shooting her four times at point-blank range.The video also shows the victim's husband leaving the home around 6:48 a.m. and the shooter's truck pulling up at 6:52 a.m.Investigators say the suspect drove away in a black truck.The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. Authorities say she's in critical condition.