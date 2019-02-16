New video shows moments leading up to deadly shooting at NW Houston gas station

New surveillance video at gas station shows moments of shooting.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston Saturday morning.

Investigators say two people were shot outside of a gas station in the 7700 block of west Montgomery Road.


Officials say the two victims were transported to the hospital, but one person later died. The other victim is undergoing surgery.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a man walking up to a car and finding himself in the middle of gun fire before the car drives off.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the deadly shooting.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
