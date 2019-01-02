New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --New video has been released Wednesday of the deadly crash involving a 14-year-old driver.
Authorities have since charged the 14-year-old with murder.
The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the 14-year-old and two other teens getting chased by another driver before the crash.
Authorities say the teens damaged the driver's vehicle by throwing eggs at it. The driver allegedly flashed a semi-automatic handgun at the teens.
In the video, you see the GMC Acadia, driven by the 14-year-old, run through a red light and smash into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.
Bystanders are spotted running to the crash to help the victims as smoke rose from both vehicles.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the woman killed as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.
Deputies say the driver who was allegedly chasing the teens has been identified and located and is cooperating with the investigation.
The 14-year-old has since been booked in the county juvenile detention center.
