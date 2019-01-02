New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New video has been released Wednesday of the deadly crash involving a 14-year-old driver.

Authorities have since charged the 14-year-old with murder.

The wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the 14-year-old and two other teens getting chased by another driver before the crash.

Authorities say the teens damaged the driver's vehicle by throwing eggs at it. The driver allegedly flashed a semi-automatic handgun at the teens.

In the video, you see the GMC Acadia, driven by the 14-year-old, run through a red light and smash into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.

Bystanders are spotted running to the crash to help the victims as smoke rose from both vehicles.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the woman killed as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Deputies say the driver who was allegedly chasing the teens has been identified and located and is cooperating with the investigation.

The 14-year-old has since been booked in the county juvenile detention center.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver flashed gun at teens before deadly crash in north Houston, deputies say

EMBED More News Videos

Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.

RELATED: 14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman

EMBED More News Videos

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving three teens, a prank that went wrong and a driver who allegedly chased them with a gun.

