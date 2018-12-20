HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The man who was shot in the head during a Facebook Live stream continues making progress!
A video posted this month to the Do it for Devyn Facebook page shows 27-year-old Devyn Holmes as he practices standing up.
Devyn's recent accomplishment is one of many since being released from the hospital earlier this year.
In an August update, Holmes was seen standing and exercising for the first time since the traumatic incident.
Through the months of recovery, Holmes reached other milestones, beginning with breathing on his own, then writing, and regaining his motor skills like throwing a ball.
As his physical therapy ramps up, the legal case against the woman seen firing the shot continues.
Cassandra Damper is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.
Anyone who would like to donate to assist with medical bills can mail donations to P.O. Box 16258, Galveston, TX 77552.
