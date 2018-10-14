MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --New police bodycam video has been released of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown being stunned and arrested in a drug store parking lot.
Officer Joseph Grams spotted Brown's car parked across two handicapped spots at a Walgreens around 2 a.m. on Jan. 26.
As Brown walks out of the store, an officer standing by Brown's car asks him for his driver's license. When Brown gets close to his car's passenger door, the officer touches Brown and he tells the officer not to touch him.
WISN-TV obtained body camera video from all of the officers after an open records request.
Other officers arrive as they ask Brown to take his hands out of his pockets, then take him to the ground.
There is a clear, unobstructed view of an officer using a stun gun on Brown as he lays on the ground in handcuffs. Brown was taken to a hospital and then to Milwaukee Police District 2.
Later, on camera, Brown himself seems to marvel at what happened.
Brown ultimately was not charged with anything and has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over the arrest.
All officers involved were ordered to undergo remedial training. Officer Grams, who first confronted Brown, was suspended two days without pay.
Two sergeants were suspended 10 days and 15 days, respectively, for failure to be a role model. Officer Erik Andrade was fired for mocking Brown on social media after the arrest.