UPDATE #6: Additional surveillance video released of the suspect in an area neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting. No other details at this time. Anyone w/ information urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/nWp9EyRQlk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2018

A newly released surveillance video shows the moments before a Houston cardiologist was killed.

Police have just released additional surveillance video in connection with the murder of a prominent Houston doctor.Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center about a week and a half ago.On Monday, Houston police tweeted out video of the suspect in a nearby neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting. Anyone with information in the killing is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.According to the medical examiner, the doctor was shot in the head, torso and left upper extremity.Neighbors are pitching in to help find Dr. Hausknecht's killer. Colman Ryan lives in the area and had signs made."What I'm doing is, I'm going to intersections where panhandlers hang out, they're going to be there anyway, so I give them a bottle of Gatorade, a couple of bucks and ask them to display this," said Ryan.On one side of the sign, it shows a surveillance image of the suspect with a written description of him. On the other side you see the composite sketch.Ryan doesn't know the doctor but he wanted to help."When I saw it on ABC13, I thought what could I do? So, I came up with this idea," said Ryan.