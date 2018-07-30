NEW VIDEO: More surveillance video released surrounding murder of prominent Houston doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD releases new video of suspect in doctor's fatal shooting. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have just released additional surveillance video in connection with the murder of a prominent Houston doctor.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center about a week and a half ago.

On Monday, Houston police tweeted out video of the suspect in a nearby neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting. Anyone with information in the killing is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

SEE ALSO: Mark Hausknecht seen in new surveillance photos with suspect who shot and killed him
EMBED More News Videos

A newly released surveillance video shows the moments before a Houston cardiologist was killed.



According to the medical examiner, the doctor was shot in the head, torso and left upper extremity.

Neighbors are pitching in to help find Dr. Hausknecht's killer. Colman Ryan lives in the area and had signs made.

"What I'm doing is, I'm going to intersections where panhandlers hang out, they're going to be there anyway, so I give them a bottle of Gatorade, a couple of bucks and ask them to display this," said Ryan.

On one side of the sign, it shows a surveillance image of the suspect with a written description of him. On the other side you see the composite sketch.

Ryan doesn't know the doctor but he wanted to help.

"When I saw it on ABC13, I thought what could I do? So, I came up with this idea," said Ryan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
Top Stories
17-year-old victim and teen driver in fatal crash identified
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
Man talked to wife, great-grandkids until they died in fire
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
Family sues for $100M after duck boat accident that killed 17
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
TSA program secretly watches passengers on planes
Show More
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros game
Homeless Texas A&M graduate hands out resumes on the street
Boy Scout found safe after going missing for nearly 2 days
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More News